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Eat Ze Bugs, Drink Ze Sewage, Freeze and Starve to Death This Dark Winter
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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524 views • September 01, 2022

No power? No gas? No water? No food? Escape the winter of severe austerity and death - just sign on the dotted line and Satan Klaus will bring you ze sewage and ze bugs… and ze new virus!


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Intro song: "OWN NOTHING BE HAPPY" PARODY by Toots Sweet: https://youtu.be/OYZcjq6zv04 


Doocy: “Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that’s not okay. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they’re allowed to stay?” 


Jean-Pierre: “But that’s not how it works.” 


Doocy: “That's exactly what’s happening.”

https://twitter.com/realDailyWire/status/1564345727551250436 


WATCH: Dimitrov is forced to retire in his opening match at the Winston Salem Open, part of the U.S. Open series after experiencing dizziness and shortness of breath in the second set: https://twitter.com/i/status/1563583134406709254


Trudeau: "Can I tell you how great it's been to see Pride events coming back in person again this year? Just being crowded into this room and celebrating is a great great feeling.": https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1563943269909815297 


WEF Secretary and Deputy Crime Minister of Chinada Chyrstia Freeland gets confronted in Alberta 🇨🇦 (14 seconds) Satisfying. Soon, none of these WEF-traitors will be able to be seen in public.: https://twitter.com/i/status/1563375286380797952


Trudeau claims the rise in anger toward politicians stems from “increasing anxiety

because of climate change,”: https://twitter.com/RebelNewsOnline/status/1564687337161990149 



Trudeau at gay event talking about how they attacked Freeland, a woman https://twitter.com/CPAC_TV/status/1563932156820430849 


The brownshirts come happy and dancing now!  Progress! https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1564493998408056835


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