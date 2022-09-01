Eat Ze Bugs, Drink Ze Sewage, Freeze and Starve to Death This Dark Winter

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Intro song: "OWN NOTHING BE HAPPY" PARODY by Toots Sweet: https://youtu.be/OYZcjq6zv04





Doocy: “Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that’s not okay. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they’re allowed to stay?”





Jean-Pierre: “But that’s not how it works.”





Doocy: “That's exactly what’s happening.”

https://twitter.com/realDailyWire/status/1564345727551250436





WATCH: Dimitrov is forced to retire in his opening match at the Winston Salem Open, part of the U.S. Open series after experiencing dizziness and shortness of breath in the second set: https://twitter.com/i/status/1563583134406709254





Trudeau: "Can I tell you how great it's been to see Pride events coming back in person again this year? Just being crowded into this room and celebrating is a great great feeling.": https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1563943269909815297





WEF Secretary and Deputy Crime Minister of Chinada Chyrstia Freeland gets confronted in Alberta 🇨🇦 (14 seconds) Satisfying. Soon, none of these WEF-traitors will be able to be seen in public.: https://twitter.com/i/status/1563375286380797952





Trudeau claims the rise in anger toward politicians stems from “increasing anxiety

because of climate change,”: https://twitter.com/RebelNewsOnline/status/1564687337161990149







Trudeau at gay event talking about how they attacked Freeland, a woman https://twitter.com/CPAC_TV/status/1563932156820430849





The brownshirts come happy and dancing now! Progress! https://twitter.com/songpinganq/status/1564493998408056835



