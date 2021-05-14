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Toxicologist Warns: COVID Vaccines Will Sterilize An Entire Generation
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91 views • May 14, 2021
▶Censored COVID Treatments: https://firstchoiceman.com/Heal/
▶Source: https://firstchoiceman.com/2021/05/14/toxicologist-warns-covid-vaccines-will-sterilize-an-entire-generation/
▶Image Credit: Disappointed black woman crying and touching head. Photo by Liza Summer from Pexels
▶Source: https://firstchoiceman.com/2021/05/14/toxicologist-warns-covid-vaccines-will-sterilize-an-entire-generation/
▶Image Credit: Disappointed black woman crying and touching head. Photo by Liza Summer from Pexels
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