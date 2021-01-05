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MIKE PENCE COMPROMIS ? - Alexis Cossette Trudel
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75 views • January 05, 2021
https://www.pscp.tv/Alexis_Cossette/1RDGlPONgkkGL
Communication Alexis Cossette Trudel sur Tweeter :
https://twitter.com/Alexis_Cossette
Dans l'éventualité où Twitter censurait notre compte Tweeter, voici les coordonnées de nos autres plateformes: Notre site > http://radioquebec.tv (en ligne d'ici 1 semaine).
https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://parler.com/profile/RadioQuebec/posts
https://vk.com/id544172849
Communication Alexis Cossette Trudel sur Tweeter :
https://twitter.com/Alexis_Cossette
Dans l'éventualité où Twitter censurait notre compte Tweeter, voici les coordonnées de nos autres plateformes: Notre site > http://radioquebec.tv (en ligne d'ici 1 semaine).
https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://parler.com/profile/RadioQuebec/posts
https://vk.com/id544172849
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