Patriot Confederation (July 4, 2023)
Patriot Confederation
Every patriot has an obligation to question authority. Those who are honest are not concerned with your watchful vigilance and those with integrity are not concerned with your discernment. Every American is obligated to voice their concerns and stand up for their freedoms and liberties. Ladies and gentlemen, we are the men in the arena, we are the Patriot Confederation! Proudly hosted by John Grosvenor and "Bad Billy" Painter! This week we are joined by Sgt. Jerry DeLemus USMC (Ret).

The Bearded Patriots
https://thebeardedpatriots.com

"Bad Billy" Painter
https://outlawradioabs.com

John Grosvenor
https://www.truckersunitedforfreedom.com/

Join the Truckers United For Freedom Social Media Community
https://truckers-united-for-freedom.mn.co/sign_up?from=https%3A%2F%2Ftruckers-united-for-freedom.mn.co%2F%3Fautojoin%3D1&space_id=4341435

Jerry DeLemus
https://www.facebook.com/jerry.delemus

Featured song: "Amazing America" by Madison Rising

