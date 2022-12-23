robertgouveia Twitterfiles8 Pentagon PsyOp Online Propaganda Covert Fraud Campaigns
Robert Gouveia Esq. @RobertGouveiaEsqhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CHsTzsZSvw
https://odysee.com/@WatchingTheWatchers:8/twitter-files-8-pentagon-psyop-campaigns:8
https://www.facebook.com/robertgouveiaesq/videos/556358796360181
https://rumble.com/v21n76s-twitter-files-8-pentagon-psyop-campaigns-and-kari-lake-trial-prep.html
Twitter Files 8: Pentagon PsyOp Campaigns and Kari Lake Trial Prep
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.