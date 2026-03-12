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Perry Rhodan - Operation Eastside (1998, PC)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
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Perry Rhodan - Operation Eastside is a 4X strategy game developed by German company Spellbound Entertainment and published by German company Fanpro. It was probably only released in German language.

Perry Rhodan is a long running series of sci-fi novellas in Germany which have been published since the early sixties until today. It stars the adventures of Perry Rhodan, initially a US Space Force Major, who becomes immortal via technology.
The game is set in the series' universe. You are a commander of either the humans or one out of five other alien races, and your task is to explore and colonize the other side of the galaxy, the so-called Eastside.

The game is similar to the Master of Orion games. You build colonies on different planets and manage their resources, build the infrastructure and fund research. You develop and build spaceship to explore the galaxy and found more colonies, as well as fighting rival races and conquering their colonies. Each race has strengths and weaknesses in the various game aspects. The game ends when one race has either conquered a certain share of the galaxy (which you set at the beginning of the game) or destroyed all other races.

Keywords
strategy game4x gameperry rhodanspellbound entertainmentfanpro
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