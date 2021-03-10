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Sowing Freckles Lettuce Vegetable Seeds In The Greenhouse Ready To Go In The Garden Beds
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50 views • March 10, 2021
Just a little video of what I am sowing today.
Each day I try to sow something, today it was freckles lettuce my sons favorite lettuce.
Lettuce seed will last about 5 years if stored correctly, cool and dry.
Good germination can be anywhere between 4c to 27c.
Harvesting can be anywhere between 15 to 60 days.
If you like this video please thumbs up or subscribe for more content like this.
Thank You So Much For Your Continued Support.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/MyRubyCountry
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Each day I try to sow something, today it was freckles lettuce my sons favorite lettuce.
Lettuce seed will last about 5 years if stored correctly, cool and dry.
Good germination can be anywhere between 4c to 27c.
Harvesting can be anywhere between 15 to 60 days.
If you like this video please thumbs up or subscribe for more content like this.
Thank You So Much For Your Continued Support.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/MyRubyCountry
If you would like to help support our work: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=50992662
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