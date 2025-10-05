Re-Loaded (1996, Playstation)

Re-Loaded is a shoot'em up and run'n'gun developed by British company Gremlin Interactive and published by Interplay (in North America) and Gremlin Interactive (in Europe). It was also released for PC. A Saturn version was in development, but got cancelled. It was later re-released for Linux, PC and macOS.



The game continues the story of Loaded, the predecessor of the game. In Loaded, the protagonists hunted down F.U.B., who had set them up and had them locked on a prison planet he later governed. They killed F.U.B.'s body, but his brain escaped in a pod. F.U.B. was able to reach Kee-Butt-5 and get a new body. He now calls himself "C.H.E.B.", which stands for "Charming Handsome Erudite Bastard". The protagonists follow him to Kee-Butt-5 in order to finally kill him.



The game is similar to its predecessor. You choose one character out of six, each with different speed, firepower, armour and special attack, and blast your way through enemy infested levels. The game uses real-time 3D for the environments and sprites for the characters, and a top-down view. You can zoom in and out to an extend. While you still need to get through a level, basically, you now have sometimes to fulfill objectives or solve small puzzles. You have a huge amount of ammo, but it limited, and a limited number of special attacks which function as smart bombs. You can find medpaks to regain health, new ammo, new special attacks and a temporary increase on the damage you deal.

The game can be played in two-player co-op, and you can choose to have friendly fire or not.

