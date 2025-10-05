BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Re-Loaded (1996, Playstation)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 1 day ago

Re-Loaded is a shoot'em up and run'n'gun developed by British company Gremlin Interactive and published by Interplay (in North America) and Gremlin Interactive (in Europe). It was also released for PC. A Saturn version was in development, but got cancelled. It was later re-released for Linux, PC and macOS.

The game continues the story of Loaded, the predecessor of the game. In Loaded, the protagonists hunted down F.U.B., who had set them up and had them locked on a prison planet he later governed. They killed F.U.B.'s body, but his brain escaped in a pod. F.U.B. was able to reach Kee-Butt-5 and get a new body. He now calls himself "C.H.E.B.", which stands for "Charming Handsome Erudite Bastard". The protagonists follow him to Kee-Butt-5 in order to finally kill him.

The game is similar to its predecessor. You choose one character out of six, each with different speed, firepower, armour and special attack, and blast your way through enemy infested levels. The game uses real-time 3D for the environments and sprites for the characters, and a top-down view. You can zoom in and out to an extend.  While you still need to get through a level, basically, you now have sometimes to fulfill objectives or solve small puzzles. You have a huge amount of ammo, but it limited, and a limited number of special attacks which function as smart bombs. You can find medpaks to regain health, new ammo, new special attacks and a temporary increase on the damage you deal.
The game can be played in two-player co-op, and you can choose to have friendly fire or not.

Keywords
playstationshootemuprunnguninterplaygremlin interactive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy