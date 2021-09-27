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Jeremy Nell: On Podcasting, Censorship, Conspiracies, & the Great Reset
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131 views • September 27, 2021
South African cartoonist and host of the popular Jerm Warfare Podcast Jeremy Nell joins me to discuss podcasting, censorship, bullet-proofing your internet presence, being attacked by the media, conspiracies, and the Great Reset.
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Websites
Jerm Warfare Podcast https://jermwarfare.com
War Report https://jermwarfare.com/war-report
Telegram https://t.me/jermwarfare
Gab https://gab.com/jerm_warfare
About Jeremy Nell
Cape Town (South Africa) is my home city, but my work has been published globally in multiple languages since 2005.
I am married to a beautiful woman and we live in a leafy suburb with our dogs, cat, rabbit, and parrot who writes my material.
It began, in 2019, as a way to have conversations with interesting guests about interesting ideas, no matter how taboo.
Following a number of censorship attempts by YouTube and other thought police, my videos were migrated to a decentralised network using blockchain technology.
As of May 2021, Jerm Warfare is my journey to understand the world as it really is; it’s an unsafe space for liberal dogma, corrupt power, and soulless modernity.
It’s about good ideas fighting bad ideas.
Humour included.
Batteries sold separately.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Websites
Jerm Warfare Podcast https://jermwarfare.com
War Report https://jermwarfare.com/war-report
Telegram https://t.me/jermwarfare
Gab https://gab.com/jerm_warfare
About Jeremy Nell
Cape Town (South Africa) is my home city, but my work has been published globally in multiple languages since 2005.
I am married to a beautiful woman and we live in a leafy suburb with our dogs, cat, rabbit, and parrot who writes my material.
It began, in 2019, as a way to have conversations with interesting guests about interesting ideas, no matter how taboo.
Following a number of censorship attempts by YouTube and other thought police, my videos were migrated to a decentralised network using blockchain technology.
As of May 2021, Jerm Warfare is my journey to understand the world as it really is; it’s an unsafe space for liberal dogma, corrupt power, and soulless modernity.
It’s about good ideas fighting bad ideas.
Humour included.
Batteries sold separately.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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