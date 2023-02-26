Corrupt FBI counterintelligence agent Charles F. McGonigal worked when Donald Trump was President. He's a expert in China and Russia espionage (Spying). It appears McGonigal was a "Double Agent" (spying on its own country for the enemy). Its believed he's the leading FBI agent working on Hunter Biden Laptop who stated “the Russians are involved in the Hunter Biden email issue.” Russia was “trying to influence how Americans vote in this election … Moscow [will] pull out the stops to do anything possible to help Trump win and/or to weaken Biden should he win. This statement turned out to be completely false.
