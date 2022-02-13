© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Convoy Blocks Bridge into Canada
Follow
2
Share
Report
150 views • February 13, 2022
US Convoy on the US side at the Blue Water Bridge that connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. "A convoy protesting vaccine mandates and Covid restrictions has gathered on the U.S. side of the border under the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Michigan" - @BGOnTheScene on Twitter
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.