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LIBERTY, FREEDOM, POWER, DEFIANCE… GLOBAL NON COMPLIANCE… Do Not Get on the Bus! 2021
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12 views • August 25, 2021
Sproutstanding Films Presents…
‘LIBERTY, FREEDOM, POWER, DEFIANCE… GLOBAL NON COMPLIANCE… Do Not Get on the Bus!’
This is the Rabbit Hole You Have Been Looking for… This Film is a Collection of Clips, and When you Watch it You Will be Convinced that it is Talking About 2020. However this Material has all been Created Between 1940 & 2012. I Originally Curated all this Material Together in 2013 & Promoted It… You Were Warned… Have a Sproutstanding Ride… Aloha!
#Sproutstanding @Sproutstanding
[email protected] www.Sproutstanding.com
(1988) Powaqqatsi: Life in Transformation
(1940) The Great Dictator | Charlie Chaplin
(2005) Life Is Worth Losing | George Carlin
(1976) Network | TV is Mind Control
(1999) Fear of GERMS | George Carlin
(1957) Atlas Shrugged | John Galt Speech
(1976) Network | Get Mad
(1993) It’s Just a Ride | Bill Hicks
(1961) John F. Kennedy | Secrecy
(2008) Your Rights Are an Illusion | George Carlin
(1949) The Fountainhead | Courtroom Scene
(2005) V for Vendetta | Seeds of Revolution Speech
(1964) Martin Luther King Jr. | Nobel Peace Prize Lecture
(1997) Good Will Hunting | NSA
(1964) Martin Luther King Jr. | Nobel Peace Prize Acceptance
(1961) President Eisenhower’s Farewell Address
(2011) American Dream Cartoon
(2003) The Meatrix
(2009) 2081
“In Times of Universal Deceit…
Telling the Truth…
Becomes a Revolutionary Act!”
https://www.sproutstanding.com/
‘LIBERTY, FREEDOM, POWER, DEFIANCE… GLOBAL NON COMPLIANCE… Do Not Get on the Bus!’
This is the Rabbit Hole You Have Been Looking for… This Film is a Collection of Clips, and When you Watch it You Will be Convinced that it is Talking About 2020. However this Material has all been Created Between 1940 & 2012. I Originally Curated all this Material Together in 2013 & Promoted It… You Were Warned… Have a Sproutstanding Ride… Aloha!
#Sproutstanding @Sproutstanding
[email protected] www.Sproutstanding.com
(1988) Powaqqatsi: Life in Transformation
(1940) The Great Dictator | Charlie Chaplin
(2005) Life Is Worth Losing | George Carlin
(1976) Network | TV is Mind Control
(1999) Fear of GERMS | George Carlin
(1957) Atlas Shrugged | John Galt Speech
(1976) Network | Get Mad
(1993) It’s Just a Ride | Bill Hicks
(1961) John F. Kennedy | Secrecy
(2008) Your Rights Are an Illusion | George Carlin
(1949) The Fountainhead | Courtroom Scene
(2005) V for Vendetta | Seeds of Revolution Speech
(1964) Martin Luther King Jr. | Nobel Peace Prize Lecture
(1997) Good Will Hunting | NSA
(1964) Martin Luther King Jr. | Nobel Peace Prize Acceptance
(1961) President Eisenhower’s Farewell Address
(2011) American Dream Cartoon
(2003) The Meatrix
(2009) 2081
“In Times of Universal Deceit…
Telling the Truth…
Becomes a Revolutionary Act!”
https://www.sproutstanding.com/
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