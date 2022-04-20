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Meet Jim Renacci & Kirsten Hill with RTLACO
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50 views • April 20, 2022
Meet RTLACO endorsed gubernatorial candidate, Jim Renacci and Ohio senatorial candidate, Kirsten Hill. They discuss the broken education system in Ohio in this "Meet the Candidate" forum presented by the Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio, Ohio's largest association of grassroots pro-life groups. Visit rtlao.org for more info.
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