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Kim goguen's Life force Metting 11-1-2021
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74 views • November 02, 2021
Assembly update from Kelly Asay, Director of Government Services Division.
Update from Lisa Thomas and Jodi Hadsell, the Director and Deputy Director of Global Health and Wellness Consortium, on "what to do in the event you have to take the jab in order to save your job." A copy of the protocols is on the Life Force Health & Wellness Telegram chat and the following Telegram threads: Nano Soma, Folium PX, and the Global Healing (Dr. Group) Telegram threads.
Status update from Kimberly Goguen from the events of the past week, the latest discoveries, intel, and more!
Update from Lisa Thomas and Jodi Hadsell, the Director and Deputy Director of Global Health and Wellness Consortium, on "what to do in the event you have to take the jab in order to save your job." A copy of the protocols is on the Life Force Health & Wellness Telegram chat and the following Telegram threads: Nano Soma, Folium PX, and the Global Healing (Dr. Group) Telegram threads.
Status update from Kimberly Goguen from the events of the past week, the latest discoveries, intel, and more!
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