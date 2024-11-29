Speaking Naturally | An Interview with Sharyl Attkisson - Journalist and Best Selling Author

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rob Verkerk PhD chews the fat with Sharyl Attkisson over her new bestseller, Follow the Science, where she details the deliberate takeover of the media.
Sharyl’s Website
Order Sharyl’s new book Follow The Science here:
https://www.amazon.com/Follow-Science-Sharyl-Attkisson/dp/0063314916/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=
Opening and Closing Music courtesy of Dave Balen and Jim McCarty
https://wingedheartrecords.com/music-and-healing
For more information:
SUBSCRIBE to our FREE weekly newsletter
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
https://www.anhinternational.org/#subscribe
SUBSCRIBE if you want to become part of a growing community of Health Creators. Learn about improving your health and maximising your vitality in a natural way, and keep up to date with our campaigns, research and education work
Visit our WEBSITE
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
https://www.anhinternational.org/
SOCIAL MEDIA
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
https://www.facebook.com/ANHInternational
https://twitter.com/anhcampaign/
https://www.instagram.com/anhintl/?hl=en
The Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) International is an independent, internationally-active, non-profit organisation. Our mission is to promote and protect natural and sustainable approaches to healthcare worldwide. We are Health Creators and our passion is the pursuit of optimal health and health care sustainability by working with, not against, nature.
SUPPORT OUR WORK
▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀
Please consider supporting our work so that we can continue to support you!
https://www.anhinternational.org/donate