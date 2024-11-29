BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Speaking Naturally | An Interview with Sharyl Attkisson - Journalist and Best Selling Author
Alliance for Natural Health
Alliance for Natural Health
140 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 5 months ago

Rob Verkerk PhD chews the fat with Sharyl Attkisson over her new bestseller, Follow the Science, where she details the deliberate takeover of the media.



Sharyl’s Website

https://sharylattkisson.com/


Order Sharyl’s new book Follow The Science here:

https://www.amazon.com/Follow-Science-Sharyl-Attkisson/dp/0063314916/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=





Opening and Closing Music courtesy of Dave Balen and Jim McCarty

https://wingedheartrecords.com/music-and-healing




For more information:


SUBSCRIBE to our FREE weekly newsletter

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

https://www.anhinternational.org/#subscribe


SUBSCRIBE if you want to become part of a growing community of Health Creators. Learn about improving your health and maximising your vitality in a natural way, and keep up to date with our campaigns, research and education work


Visit our WEBSITE

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

https://www.anhinternational.org/


SOCIAL MEDIA

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

https://www.facebook.com/ANHInternational

https://twitter.com/anhcampaign/

https://www.instagram.com/anhintl/?hl=en


The Alliance for Natural Health (ANH) International is an independent, internationally-active, non-profit organisation. Our mission is to promote and protect natural and sustainable approaches to healthcare worldwide. We are Health Creators and our passion is the pursuit of optimal health and health care sustainability by working with, not against, nature.


SUPPORT OUR WORK

▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀▀

Please consider supporting our work so that we can continue to support you!

https://www.anhinternational.org/donate


Keywords
healthfree speechjournalismsciencemedia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy