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The Great Cosmic Compression. The Incarnation Of Souls Into Dense Matter. By Greg Calise
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73 views • March 08, 2020
From Greg Carlise at riverbankoftruth.com https://tinyurl.com/vrp2mtm When you pull back the curtain on all of the illusions, what you find is quite preposterous. It is so absurd, so far removed from what we perceive as reality, that not many people would ever believe it. It is beyond science fiction.
“The truth is paradoxical to the extent of being exactly contrary to the usual perception.”
– Georges Bataille
Consider what actually lies behind that curtain. Behind the facades we perceive, are truths that are contrary to the perceived realities. It is not what we think it is. We have been trapped, enslaved for thousands of years, without us even realizing it. We are in a labyrinth of illusions, with gate keepers at every step. Sometime, long ago in prehistory, inter-dimensional demiurges came to our Earth to plunder her. They enslaved humanity and proclaimed themselves as almighty god, the creator. The Gnostics called them the archons. They are the predators, who keep us as their herd, just as we keep farm animals. We are their food. We have been in their grip for thousands of years. The very gods that we pray to for hope and salvation, are the very culprits that prey on us. They are our keepers, and they enslave us, yet we are convinced that they are our creator and savior. Isn’t that ironic? Yes, it all seems quite preposterous. Not at all what it seems.
All of this has been recorded in ancient legends, writings, histories and religious and cultural records. It’s not just some wild story conjured up by some person with a creative imagination. Reality really Is more strange than science fiction. I can understand why not too many people even want to know the reality. David Icke has spoken extensively on this, as well as Michael Tsarion and many others.
I write a lot about the matrix and waking up from it. As the misty veils of illusion are lifted, the reality becomes more visible. But the matrix is far reaching. Beyond the earthly matrix is the cosmic matrix, which is quite vast from our perspective. There are layers, or dimensions of the cosmic matrix, as it extends through the eight dimensions of the cosmos.
Within the cosmic matrix are many false light constructs, each created by a demiurge, an impostor god. Each false light construct can extend through eight dimensions, and also they are vast in size, each one of them could seem as large as a universe, and yet they are only a tiny fraction of the entire universe. But when you are inside them, they seem all compassing. Just another illusory trick. Many of these false light realms extend upon our planet, through the programmed minds of people.
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
“The truth is paradoxical to the extent of being exactly contrary to the usual perception.”
– Georges Bataille
Consider what actually lies behind that curtain. Behind the facades we perceive, are truths that are contrary to the perceived realities. It is not what we think it is. We have been trapped, enslaved for thousands of years, without us even realizing it. We are in a labyrinth of illusions, with gate keepers at every step. Sometime, long ago in prehistory, inter-dimensional demiurges came to our Earth to plunder her. They enslaved humanity and proclaimed themselves as almighty god, the creator. The Gnostics called them the archons. They are the predators, who keep us as their herd, just as we keep farm animals. We are their food. We have been in their grip for thousands of years. The very gods that we pray to for hope and salvation, are the very culprits that prey on us. They are our keepers, and they enslave us, yet we are convinced that they are our creator and savior. Isn’t that ironic? Yes, it all seems quite preposterous. Not at all what it seems.
All of this has been recorded in ancient legends, writings, histories and religious and cultural records. It’s not just some wild story conjured up by some person with a creative imagination. Reality really Is more strange than science fiction. I can understand why not too many people even want to know the reality. David Icke has spoken extensively on this, as well as Michael Tsarion and many others.
I write a lot about the matrix and waking up from it. As the misty veils of illusion are lifted, the reality becomes more visible. But the matrix is far reaching. Beyond the earthly matrix is the cosmic matrix, which is quite vast from our perspective. There are layers, or dimensions of the cosmic matrix, as it extends through the eight dimensions of the cosmos.
Within the cosmic matrix are many false light constructs, each created by a demiurge, an impostor god. Each false light construct can extend through eight dimensions, and also they are vast in size, each one of them could seem as large as a universe, and yet they are only a tiny fraction of the entire universe. But when you are inside them, they seem all compassing. Just another illusory trick. Many of these false light realms extend upon our planet, through the programmed minds of people.
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
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