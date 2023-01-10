Discovering, Acquiring, & Accelerating Cannabis Companies
RIV Capital, formerly Canopy Rivers, is a cannabis investment and acquisition firm whose mission is to acquire, invest in, launch, and/or develop U.S. operators and brands across financially and strategically attractive states to create a multistate platform.
Potential Topics:
~Scotts Miracle Gro & Home Grow revenue
~Federal Legalization & NY's Etain
~Cannabis Investment Activity
~Biggest impact to CNPOF's bottom line
~Cannabis investor sentiment
The #TalkingHedge interviews Mark J Sims, CEO at RIV Capital...
https://youtu.be/xmfEJYtyWb4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.