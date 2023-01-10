Create New Account
Discovering, Acquiring, & Accelerating Cannabis Companies
RIV Capital, formerly Canopy Rivers, is a cannabis investment and acquisition firm whose mission is to acquire, invest in, launch, and/or develop U.S. operators and brands across financially and strategically attractive states to create a multistate platform.


Potential Topics:

~Scotts Miracle Gro & Home Grow revenue

~Federal Legalization & NY's Etain

~Cannabis Investment Activity 

~Biggest impact to CNPOF's bottom line

~Cannabis investor sentiment


The #TalkingHedge interviews Mark J Sims, CEO at RIV Capital...

https://youtu.be/xmfEJYtyWb4

