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CIA Director: Don’t Rule Out Russia Using Tactical Nukes in Ukraine
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189 views • April 14, 2022
President Joe Biden is deeply concerned about avoiding a nuclear war with Russia. CIA Director William Burns said today that the Biden Administration is very concerned about a possible third world war erupting in Ukraine.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/14/22.
Order the second edition of Rick's book, Final Day - https://tru.news/3CY6SGm
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/14/22.
Order the second edition of Rick's book, Final Day - https://tru.news/3CY6SGm
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