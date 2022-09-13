MAKING THE GRIND A LITTLE EASIER IN WAR THUNDER, PREPPING FOR THE BIG RUSKY TANKS

But I get two tough matches and was not at peak form. Thats the grind..playing when tired and l paying for it. Been busy past week preparing for a show at CAMA
http://www.ctamachinery.com (where I volunteer) And still one more to go. I should make a few vids on just relaxed playing with "Dialup99", Funny thing happened last night doing that, despite being in the top 4 and even top 2 we never won a match for 8 in row, what are the odds???
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.