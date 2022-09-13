MAKING THE GRIND A LITTLE EASIER IN WAR THUNDER, PREPPING FOR THE BIG RUSKY TANKS

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But I get two tough matches and was not at peak form. Thats the grind..playing when tired and l paying for it. Been busy past week preparing for a show at CAMA
http://www.ctamachinery.com (where I volunteer) And still one more to go. I should make a few vids on just relaxed playing with "Dialup99", Funny thing happened last night doing that, despite being in the top 4 and even top 2 we never won a match for 8 in row, what are the odds???