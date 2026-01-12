BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Renee Good Story Is a PsyOp and It's Time to Move Forward
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
223 views • 3 days ago

Renee Good would be alive today if Democrats hadn't used Somalis to engineer a massive political and terrorist money laundering system.


ICE has been doing raids in Minneapolis since last year. These protests were sparked by a DHS "surge," not of ICE agents, immigration raids, or deportations, but of investigators looking into fraud.


Globalist puppet masters activated their paid protesters by telling them this was about ICE and stopping deportations when it was actually about stalling the investigation into Democrats.


