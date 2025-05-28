BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How one five-year-old girl escaped an Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza
source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYVNhFfbdug

A series of strikes across the strip left dozens dead on Tuesday including almost all of the Sheik Khalil family who were sheltering in a school in Gaza City. Our International Editor Lindsey Hilsum reports on the remarkable escape of one member of that family. Warning, this report contains distressing images from the start.

https://www.youtube.com/@Channel4News

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes such as commentary, entertainment, and news reporting.

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

For further research see /https://christs.net


Pray ceaselessly....



familyschoolgazakilledstrikesshelteringfive year oldonly survivor
