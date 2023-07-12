'Vostok’ Battalion Fighters Daily Routine with Comrades on the Frontline

💥‘I continue what our granddads started. I’m defending my family, my history and our values,’ says ‘Vostok’ battalion fighter, callsign ‘Syava’. He’s on the frontline with his comrades, just 300 metres from the enemy's position, under intense gunfire and mortar attacks.
See the stories of the militiamen and the hardships they face on the frontline in an excerpt from our documentary, ‘Vostok Battalion Brotherhood’.
Sorry, I haven't located the documentary yet. Maybe I have it already, must check.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.