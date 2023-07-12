Create New Account
'Vostok’ Battalion Fighters Daily Routine with Comrades on the Frontline
💥‘I continue what our granddads started. I’m defending my family, my history and our values,’ says ‘Vostok’ battalion fighter, callsign ‘Syava’. He’s on the frontline with his comrades, just 300 metres from the enemy's position, under intense gunfire and mortar attacks.

See the stories of the militiamen and the hardships they face on the frontline in an excerpt from our documentary, ‘Vostok Battalion Brotherhood’.

Sorry, I haven't located the documentary yet. Maybe I have it already, must check.

