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Drink Along w #beerandgear Firestone Walker 805 Ale
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20 views • November 11, 2021
*interesting pocket tool but the squatch is a crappy bottle opener, just another trinket for the collection.
Today we'll be looking at Firestone Walkers' 805 Ale. This is an easy drinker and always in for the the rotation when I grab brews for the fridge. She runs 4.7 for the ABV 15 for the IBUs & we gave her an 8 for the SRM. On the nose she is light and beery, that floral grassy thing they always talk about. Initial hit is thon and light with hints of biscuit up front before turning over to the bitter and finally balancing out into a nice combination. Flavor profile is centered on the soft palate as she burns thru medium fast before burns out in a clean and dry finish. An easy decision made simply w 4 ingredients. There is a reason why this is so popular and it because they KISS'd it and made a well crafted and balanced brew.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w Pima, Sancho and I.
Big 3 folks !
Skal
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
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https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
Today we'll be looking at Firestone Walkers' 805 Ale. This is an easy drinker and always in for the the rotation when I grab brews for the fridge. She runs 4.7 for the ABV 15 for the IBUs & we gave her an 8 for the SRM. On the nose she is light and beery, that floral grassy thing they always talk about. Initial hit is thon and light with hints of biscuit up front before turning over to the bitter and finally balancing out into a nice combination. Flavor profile is centered on the soft palate as she burns thru medium fast before burns out in a clean and dry finish. An easy decision made simply w 4 ingredients. There is a reason why this is so popular and it because they KISS'd it and made a well crafted and balanced brew.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w Pima, Sancho and I.
Big 3 folks !
Skal
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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