YOU EXIST !! TIME TRAVELERS And The SCRIPTURES That Show You Where It Is ALL GOING, SEE YOUR FUTURE

"DVD Is In ORDER I Believe ,,,YOU Might Not Believe Even What the Scriptures are Showing You ,, But You Will Know It IS True Because the Spiritual REBIRTH Will Bear Witness To The TRUTH Of Everything" (From Jonathan's original description)





************************* *************************

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

*************************

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend