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BREAKING EXCLUSIVE- TV Anchor Blows the Whistle on The Left's Takeover of America's News
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260 views • May 27, 2021
Professional Journalist Kristi Leigh of https://www.kristileightv.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the political propaganda behind the mainstream media she witnessed during her career. Too much information was discussed in this interview to write in the description, it's important you watch in it's entirety because her story pulls back the curtain to expose the leftist takeover of American news rooms.
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