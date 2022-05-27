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False Flag for Gun Grab before China / Russia invasion.. Had True Interference with the video
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111 views • May 27, 2022
We cover multiple old dreams that appear to be coming true. Many of these dreams are years old. Expect major divide and conquer before the invasion. 1.6 billion illegal in war hallow point bullets will be given to who, China, civil war communists, antifa, pro abortion Satanists, or terrorist cells? We cover the year old dream I had about gas gangs. Hyper inflation. Don't lose your joy in Christ..
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False Flag for Gun Grab before China / Russia invasion.. Had True Interference with the video
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.
False Flag for Gun Grab before China / Russia invasion.. Had True Interference with the video
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