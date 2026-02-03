MEN OF LAW Podcast 19 with Dr. Jack Kruse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with neurosurgeon and health educator Jack Kruse MD. Dr. Kruse explains in scientific detail the bio-chemistry behind the sun's profound significant on our heath and wellness, and the various physical and psychological problems that can happen with lack of sunshine.
You’ll hear:
✅ How lack of sunshine can adversely affect human behavior
✅ About the financial forces behind human trafficking
✅ About the importance of cholesterol for a healthy brain
Here is the link to his website:
https://kruselongevitycenter.com
Here's a link to his book EPI-PALEO RX:
https://www.amazon.com/Epi-paleo-Rx-Prescription-Disease-Reversal-ebook/dp/B00BIUAZUQ?ref_=ast_author_mpb
