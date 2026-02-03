MEN OF LAW Podcast 19 with Dr. Jack Kruse

🔥 Episode 19! 🔥





In this episode Karl Lentini speaks with neurosurgeon and health educator Jack Kruse MD. Dr. Kruse explains in scientific detail the bio-chemistry behind the sun's profound significant on our heath and wellness, and the various physical and psychological problems that can happen with lack of sunshine.





You’ll hear:

✅ How lack of sunshine can adversely affect human behavior

✅ About the financial forces behind human trafficking

✅ About the importance of cholesterol for a healthy brain





Here is the link to his website:

https://kruselongevitycenter.com





Here's a link to his book EPI-PALEO RX:

https://www.amazon.com/Epi-paleo-Rx-Prescription-Disease-Reversal-ebook/dp/B00BIUAZUQ?ref_=ast_author_mpb





