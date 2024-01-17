Benjamin Franklin's Finest: Top Quotes on his Birthday

Born on January 17, 1706, Benjamin Franklin was world famous for his many contributions and accomplishments in various fields. He is widely remembered for his witty and wise quotes, but his legacy also includes essential insights on government, power, liberty and more.
Path to Liberty: Jan 17, 2024
