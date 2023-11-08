Election Day!

Safe & Secure?
* Confidence is maintained with voter ID and no harvesting; as well as by counting votes ahead of time and giving results that night.
* There will be voter fraud.
* It needs to be investigated, invalidated and prosecuted.
* The cheating machine is entrenched.
* We need cameras everywhere.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (7 November 2023)
