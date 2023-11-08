Create New Account
Election Day!
Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago

Safe & Secure?

* Confidence is maintained with voter ID and no harvesting; as well as by counting votes ahead of time and giving results that night.

* There will be voter fraud.

* It needs to be investigated, invalidated and prosecuted.

* The cheating machine is entrenched.

* We need cameras everywhere.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (7 November 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6340706083112

jesse watterselection riggingvoter fraudelection interferenceelection meddlingvote fraudvoter idelection fraudelection theftrigged electionballot stuffingballot harvestingvote by mailabsentee ballotmail-in ballotmail-in votingelection integrityabsentee votingballot fraudstolen electioncheat by mailelection securityblue stealballot muleelection transparency

