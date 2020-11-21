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HOW MENTAL “DISORDERS” FUEL DRUG SALES?
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10 views • November 21, 2020
Even psychiatrists admit that they have “no answer to mental illness.”
But there are actually hundreds of viable choices, little known only because of the influence of psychiatrists and the money power of drug companies. And these options can even help those in the greatest of mental turmoil.
Interestingly, underlying most psychiatric problems is an undiscovered and untreated physical illness. And when that is cured, so is the “mental problem.”
But because of the powerful hold psychiatrists and drug companies exert over the rest of the medical field, this is rarely told to patients.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/picking-up-the-pieces.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
But there are actually hundreds of viable choices, little known only because of the influence of psychiatrists and the money power of drug companies. And these options can even help those in the greatest of mental turmoil.
Interestingly, underlying most psychiatric problems is an undiscovered and untreated physical illness. And when that is cured, so is the “mental problem.”
But because of the powerful hold psychiatrists and drug companies exert over the rest of the medical field, this is rarely told to patients.
https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/marketing-of-madness/picking-up-the-pieces.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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