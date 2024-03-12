They Aren’t Even Hiding It Anymore. California Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority Announced 4 Year Cloud Seeding Weather Modification Program
They’ll Be Spraying Silver Iodide Into Our Atmosphere Linked To Respiratory Disease, Permanent Lung Damage, Cardiac Arrest, Argyrosis, Methemoglobinemia, Anxiety, Seizures, Nausea, Vomiting, Diarrhea & Prolonged Exposure To Silver Iodide Can Cause Argyria, A Condition Where Silver Deposits In The Tissues, Causing Them To Turn Blue Or Gray
