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Dr. Carrie Madej with Dr. Andrew Kaufman on vaccines, hydrogel, and secret government programs.
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162 views • October 08, 2020
Dr. Carrie Madej with Dr. Andrew Kaufman on vaccines, hydro-gel, and secret government programs
MIRRORED FROM AND ALL CREDIT TO:
Dr. Carrie Madej - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
Freedom is A Human Right, Dr Carrie Madej IMPORTANT message about TRUTH AND FREEDOM
https://www.brighteon.com/e5d70696-8d9b-4163-8dc9-6d9df7acc909
RFB w_ Dr. Carrie Madej The END GAME of this Entire 'EVENT
https://www.brighteon.com/11a0a919-8c5d-4ec8-a067-fdeaa6400063
Fair Use Notice:
This video is protected under the “Fair Use Copyright Act of 1976” for the
purposes of education, news reporting, research, criticism and public discussion - Mirrored
MIRRORED FROM AND ALL CREDIT TO:
Dr. Carrie Madej - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOVus4q3qrOyKV_cxyfwfhw
Freedom is A Human Right, Dr Carrie Madej IMPORTANT message about TRUTH AND FREEDOM
https://www.brighteon.com/e5d70696-8d9b-4163-8dc9-6d9df7acc909
RFB w_ Dr. Carrie Madej The END GAME of this Entire 'EVENT
https://www.brighteon.com/11a0a919-8c5d-4ec8-a067-fdeaa6400063
Fair Use Notice:
This video is protected under the “Fair Use Copyright Act of 1976” for the
purposes of education, news reporting, research, criticism and public discussion - Mirrored
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