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Forsake all? Be repaid 100 fold!
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31 views • April 13, 2022
Jesus did say "Sell all that you own and give to the poor." and "You cannot be a christian unless you forsake all that you own" and even "If you do not hate your family you are not worthy of me" (Luke 12:33 and Luke 14:33 Luke 14:26)
But, He also said whenever we do this He will give us 100 fold houses and brothers and sister etc. in this life AND in eternal life. Will you obey Him on these hard teachings?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
But, He also said whenever we do this He will give us 100 fold houses and brothers and sister etc. in this life AND in eternal life. Will you obey Him on these hard teachings?
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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