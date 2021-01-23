DAVID RODRIGUEZ- SPEAKS ON THE PEDOPHILE ELITE

David Rodriguez speaks out in the early days of the plandemic while they were still referring to it as "The Chinese Wuhan Virus".Without mentioning names, David reveals his knowledge of the Satanic pedophilia corruption within the elite Hollywood, sports and entertainment industry.He is just one of a growing number of high profile celebrities, athletes and people in the politisphere that have been coming forward in sounding the alarm on this rampant issue of child sex trafficking for molestation, murder and satanic rituals.The blood harvesting for ritual and the production of adrenochrome that has become an extracted and produced drug, fetching high dollars among the elite, is being procured under the horrendous circumstances of terrorizing a child through rape, beatings and psychological torture. The child is then murdered at their peak point of fear (achieving maximum adrenaline rush) to remove the adrenalized pineal gland of the child to consume. To the uninitiated, this sounds crazy, but it is unfortunately all too real.These people are sick and this needs to be exposed! Please share, research and share your findings. As with anything I post on here, I encourage anyone to look into this and do your own research. Never take anyone's word for anything without going to the source and doing your own due diligence.If you would like to watch the Out of Shadows documentary that he mentions in the video I have it posted on my channel here: