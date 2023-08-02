PDJT Atty: We can relitigate the 2020 Election with subpeona power, for the first time. BRING IT!

Liz Harrington:Hey deep state, be careful what you wish for!





“We now have the ability in this case to issue our own subpoenas. And we will relitigate every single issue in the 2020 Election. It gives President Trump an opportunity that he has never had before, which is to have subpoena power.”





@realLizUSA





https://twitter.com/realLizUSA/status/1686520850105675777?s=20