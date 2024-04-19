Create New Account
Luz and the Prophecy of the Great War 3 & Israel, The Spark of the Great War!
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Apr 19, 2024


Jesus revealed to Luz de Maria in January, 2009: The third world war, is at the door. Just as Israel began the covenant, so now, through the conflicts there, the spark of the great war will begin. Again on the 11th of April, 2024, Our Lord reminds her of this imminent prophecy that is taking place before our eyes.


See the booklet of healing natural remedies here:

https://revelacionesmarianas.com/ingles/especiales/plantasmedicinales.html


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fC9VAFRjeZE

Keywords
humanityprophecyisraelcatholicww3world war 3luz de mariarevengesparksuspensegreat warmother and refuge

