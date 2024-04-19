Luz and the Prophecy of the Great War 3 & Israel, The Spark of the Great War!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Apr 19, 2024
Jesus revealed to Luz de Maria in January, 2009: The third world war, is at the door. Just as Israel began the covenant, so now, through the conflicts there, the spark of the great war will begin. Again on the 11th of April, 2024, Our Lord reminds her of this imminent prophecy that is taking place before our eyes.
See the booklet of healing natural remedies here:
https://revelacionesmarianas.com/ingles/especiales/plantasmedicinales.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fC9VAFRjeZE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.