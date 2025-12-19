Venezuela: What is Really Going On? 12/22/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today is all about a war on Oil. Venezuela confiscated invested oil dollars from American oil companies and failed to pay fair market value. Venezuela considers this fair, but America considers this stealing.
Visit us online at:
To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:
https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions
Make sure to visit www.ProphecyClubCrypto.com for all your Crypto Currency needs.
For all your First Aid needs, please visit:
https://www.refugemedical.com/?srsltid=AfmBOookT515Gu_ThibeiPDr5vlyEIORIaaFuRHi410bcoglD4xN4hQO
Make sure to watch The Prophecy Club on the following platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClub
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprophecyclub
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-478934
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DixqVXt1f11y/
Apple Podcast & Spotify: The Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
00:00Emergency Meeting
06:03Venezuela
12:46Oil Tanker Blockade
18:25History