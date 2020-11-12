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Will The Voter Fraud Be Exposed?
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77 views • November 12, 2020
In this video I take an Intuitive look at the recent evidence coming forward alleging rampant and extensive voter fraud.
Will this fraud be exposed for all to see, or will it be swept under the rug?
You can find me on YouTube, Parler, Bitchute and Rumble.
My blog: https://IntuitiveEdgeTarot.blog
Will this fraud be exposed for all to see, or will it be swept under the rug?
You can find me on YouTube, Parler, Bitchute and Rumble.
My blog: https://IntuitiveEdgeTarot.blog
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