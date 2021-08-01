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Dr. Robert Malone States The Vaccine Is Causing Virus To Replicate More Efficiently Than Would Otherwise.
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90 views • August 01, 2021
Dr Malone states "the vaccine is causing virus to replicate more efficiently than would otherwise"!! Straight from the horses mouth so to speak. According to what we were being told, there are more jabbed people in hospitalization with serious affects, than non vaccinated; what Dr Malone is stating, makes sense.
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