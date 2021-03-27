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Are The 3 Days of Darkness Prophecy Biblical?
Truth Radio Show
Truth Radio Show
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The Dan Bidondi Show
Are The 3 Days of Darkness Prophecy Biblical?

We will discuss the centuries old Catholic Prophecy of 3 Days of Darkness to come. We will examine what the Bible has to say about this and if this is Biblical or just a prophecy drummed up to use fear mongering propaganda to keep people from leaving the Catholic Church.

President Biden Falling Apart, 2A Gun News, Digital Currency Going Global, News & More

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