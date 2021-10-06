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WHY DID PRESIDENT TRUMP WALK SO MEEKLY AWAY WHEN HE SO CLEARLY WON THE ELECTION?
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4111 views • October 06, 2021
Why did President Trump walk so meekly away when he so clearly won the election? Why didn't he stop the steal?
All the various bodies, whose job it is to stop electoral fraud, the legal system, the politicians, the Justice Dept., the FBI etc all turned a blind eye and walked away.
Unless the American electoral system is cleaned up there is no point in having any more elections because the Democrats will steal them again.
America will be a single party dictatorship run by the Democrats and nobody else will get a look in.
This is serious, not just for America, but for the rest of the world.
All the various bodies, whose job it is to stop electoral fraud, the legal system, the politicians, the Justice Dept., the FBI etc all turned a blind eye and walked away.
Unless the American electoral system is cleaned up there is no point in having any more elections because the Democrats will steal them again.
America will be a single party dictatorship run by the Democrats and nobody else will get a look in.
This is serious, not just for America, but for the rest of the world.
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