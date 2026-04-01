it's all of them devide and conquer freemasons=satanists they play all sides folks have u figured that out yet?

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Now they are pretending to die off folks what thousands now i mean come on its to obvious they are going to there underground bunkers to hide from the wrath of god they know the bible is true also but they are with the other side the devil only jesus can save you from what to come the fire from the sky hurry give your life to jesus now before its too late good luck guys