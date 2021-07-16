© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SMHP: Want To Know Their Secret? [14.07.2021]
Follow
2
Share
Report
70 views • July 16, 2021
This is a remix from my archives. I share the information so you can research it and stay informed.
Most of us have spent at least a decade being brainwashed by the beast system.
If you can't watch 4 hours of content to unlearn the lies, is it completely understandable.
Add it to your watchlist and watch in sections. Download it and watch it later.
There are many channels that have short videos giving you little bits and pieces of truth.
Some are just able to upload part time, others just don't want to share all the information.
I try to give it to you in big chunks because we may not have much time to share this with others before it becomes illegal to do so.
I am here exposing the system and pointing people to salvation through Yeshua Jesus.
It is the type of content that helped me connect the dots quickly so I am hoping it helps some one who needs it.
5,640 views Jul 14, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
9.72K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bUcXOGk5cwY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bUcXOGk5cwY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSuj_8zaUn4FwvSAPO8m8iw
Most of us have spent at least a decade being brainwashed by the beast system.
If you can't watch 4 hours of content to unlearn the lies, is it completely understandable.
Add it to your watchlist and watch in sections. Download it and watch it later.
There are many channels that have short videos giving you little bits and pieces of truth.
Some are just able to upload part time, others just don't want to share all the information.
I try to give it to you in big chunks because we may not have much time to share this with others before it becomes illegal to do so.
I am here exposing the system and pointing people to salvation through Yeshua Jesus.
It is the type of content that helped me connect the dots quickly so I am hoping it helps some one who needs it.
5,640 views Jul 14, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
9.72K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bUcXOGk5cwY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bUcXOGk5cwY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSuj_8zaUn4FwvSAPO8m8iw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.