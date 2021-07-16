SMHP: Want To Know Their Secret? [14.07.2021]

This is a remix from my archives. I share the information so you can research it and stay informed.Most of us have spent at least a decade being brainwashed by the beast system.If you can't watch 4 hours of content to unlearn the lies, is it completely understandable.Add it to your watchlist and watch in sections. Download it and watch it later.There are many channels that have short videos giving you little bits and pieces of truth.Some are just able to upload part time, others just don't want to share all the information.I try to give it to you in big chunks because we may not have much time to share this with others before it becomes illegal to do so.I am here exposing the system and pointing people to salvation through Yeshua Jesus.It is the type of content that helped me connect the dots quickly so I am hoping it helps some one who needs it.5,640 views Jul 14, 2021Shaking My Head Productions9.72K subscribers