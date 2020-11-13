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MORE On Global Reset, Musk Questions Covid Test, The Important Lawsuit: Breaking On The Daily #20
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291 views • November 13, 2020
Stories of The Day: https://archive.is/5mOG3
https://archive.is/cSc45
https://archive.is/FiEHo
https://archive.is/T6Eqs
https://archive.is/TuQJT
https://archive.is/Jsf6B
https://archive.is/WAVBL
Timestamps:
0:00 More Signaling of Economic Reset
1:19 Elon Musk Tests for Covid 4 Times
2:19 Fauci’s Anti-American Diatribe
6:22 Alito’s Worry For American Rights
9:15 Election Update/ The True Strategy of The Trump Team
16:40 Outro
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#ElonMusk #Fauci #PA #Election2020
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.is/cSc45
https://archive.is/FiEHo
https://archive.is/T6Eqs
https://archive.is/TuQJT
https://archive.is/Jsf6B
https://archive.is/WAVBL
Timestamps:
0:00 More Signaling of Economic Reset
1:19 Elon Musk Tests for Covid 4 Times
2:19 Fauci’s Anti-American Diatribe
6:22 Alito’s Worry For American Rights
9:15 Election Update/ The True Strategy of The Trump Team
16:40 Outro
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#ElonMusk #Fauci #PA #Election2020
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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