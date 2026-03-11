Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says missiles carrying 2-ton warheads have been Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says missiles carrying 2-ton warheads have been launched toward U.S. bases in the region.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the start of strikes targeting the enemy’s technological infrastructure in the region.

In 12 days, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it carried out 291 operations, killing 13 U.S. troops and wounding dozens, including several seriously, according to its latest statement.

Adding: Recent statements by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps all end with the phrase: “We will end the war when the shadow of war disappears from the country,” signaling that Tehran intends to continue operations until it believes the threat to Iran has been removed.

A drone attack reportedly targeted the Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia.

A new attack on the U.S. military base in Erbil.

Local sources report that the last missile heard in Bahrain targeted a covert U.S. base residence in the Saar area, west of Manama.

New Missile launches towards Israel reported.

Adding: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Four missiles launched toward U.S. bases as part of the third phase of wave 37.

The U.S. base at Arifjan in Kuwait, a key strategic and logistical hub for American forces in the region, was also targeted with two missiles from the same missile unit.

🚨Real Reason Pentagon Is Losing Sleep: Iranian Top Drones

Tehran has developed a diverse fleet of strike drones designed for different combat roles. In addition to the famous Shaheds, here are the top-notch Iranian drones that keep Pentagon planners awake at night:

1️⃣ Mohajer-6 — The tactical backbone of Iran's proxy forces. This drone is a battlefield multiplier, equipped with electro-optical sensors and capable of firing the Almas anti-tank missile (https://t.me/newrulesgeo/1585) with pinpoint accuracy. It has been exported and used in conflicts from the Caucasus to the Red Sea, systematically destroying armored vehicles and fortifications;

2️⃣ Mohajer-10 — The next evolution in strike capability. It boasts triple the range (2,000 km) and double the flight endurance (24 hours) of its predecessor. Most critically, it can carry a 300 kg payload, including up to six smart bombs or cruise missiles, allowing it to saturate small sections of an air defense network;

3️⃣ Kaman-22 — Iran's "wide-body" combat drone. With a 3,000 km range, it can reach the furthest US outposts. It carries a 300 kg payload of air-to-ground missiles and glide bombs, designed to hit command centers and radar sites deep behind enemy lines, far from the front;

4️⃣ Karrar — The jet-powered speed demon. Unlike propeller drones, the Karrar races to its target at high subsonic speeds. It can be configured as a swarm leader or as a "mini-cruise missile" itself, carrying a 225 kg warhead to strike time-sensitive targets before defenses can react;

5️⃣ Fotros — The heavy hitter. With a 2,000 km range and a 30-hour flight time, it carries up to six missiles. Its large airframe allows for powerful, advanced communication relays, meaning it can guide other drones or missiles to their targets while staying outside the immediate kill zone;

6️⃣ Arash-2 — A loitering munition specifically designed to hunt radars. Once a US Patriot or THAAD battery turns on its radar, the Arash-2, with a range exceeding 1,000 km, can home in on that emission and destroy the system, effectively blinding the base's air defense;

7️⃣ Hadid-110 (Dalaho) (https://t.me/newrulesgeo/1572) — A jet-powered stealth loitering munition fresh from real combat. It hits 510 km/h with a radar cross-section below 0.02 square meters, evading F-15E and E-3C detection. With a 350 km range and a 30 kg warhead, it precisely targets Persian Gulf infrastructure, slipping past Western defenses silently;

8️⃣ Meraj-521 (https://t.me/newrulesgeo/1545) — A man-portable loitering munition that fits in a backpack. With a 5 km range and interchangeable 500g-1kg warheads, it silently strikes bunkers and armor via live video feed. Launched in swarms from ground or air, it dismantles fortified positions without exposing a single soldier to return fire.







