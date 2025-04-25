Operation Amber Alert’ Reveals the Biden Admin’s Child Trafficking Network and Republican Collusion

Documentary filmmaker Ryan Matta’s recent film, Operation Amber Alert, criticized the Biden administration for allowing 323,000 migrant children to disappear into the US; an average of 252 children went missing per day under Biden and Kamala Harris.

Matta’s film exposes that US Border Patrol Agents created public-private partnerships with Mexican drug cartels to traffic unaccompanied minor children into the US. He said that corrupt Border Patrol agents became mules, HHS employees became child traffickers and stash houses were NGOs. The “sponsors” were the buyers of the children.

Many children were savagely raped and beaten into compliance. The program was a Democrat agenda funded by Republicans.

The trafficking was engineered by former Homeland Security director, Alejandro Mayorkas, former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and Director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), Robin Dunn Marcos who need to be held accountable for their roles in child trafficking and crimes against humanity.

Eye opening documentary that names the organizations, how they work and the steps involved turning Washington, D.C. into the driving force of the largest child trafficking network in the world.

