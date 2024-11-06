An American soldier in the Israeli occupation army's 7020th brigade celebrates Trump's victory by firing artillery strikes on Gazan neighborhoods.

The German government has collapsed.

German prime minister Olaf Scholz has just fired his finance minister, Christian Lindner. Scholz is from the ruling SPD (Don't look up what they did in 1918!) while Lindner is chairman of the neo-liberal FDP.

Scholz fired Lindner over his economic proposals, calling for slashing corporate taxes, rolling back climate protections and reducing welfare and entitlements. These are all core pillars of the FDP party platform, but because Scholz fundamentally believes in nothing, the idea of a politician trying to keep their promises is shocking to him. Apparently, when he invited the FDP to his coalition, Scholz believed they would simply abandon all their principals as he has.

After Lindner's dismissal, the FDP has withdrawn from the coalition with Scholz, and a vote of confidence is set for Jaunary, 2025. New Parlimentary elections will follow by March, at the latest, and polls are currently looking very grim for Scholz and his party. The center-right CDU currently leads the polls by 11-17 points, and even the far-right AfD is out performing the SPD by a considerable margin.