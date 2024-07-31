Protests have continued in Venezuela for the third day following the victory of Nicolas Maduro in the presidential election.

Clashes are taking place in the capital and beyond. New groups of armed men are recording videos that they are joining the confrontation with the regime.

According to human rights activists, at least 11 people have already died, including two minors. Dozens of wounded, nearly 200 arrested.

Maduro and the army loyal to him directly accuse the United States of organizing the protests. The military believes its huge oil reserves are the reason.

Meanwhile, Hungary vetoed an EU statement expressing concern about "shortcomings and irregularities" in the elections.