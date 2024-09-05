Part Two - Keep the Most Important Appointment - Yom Kippur in Revelation 1-3

There is a very important day that many of us in the "Christian" world have been missing out on. Its called Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. In Part One find out how and why it is celebrated.

In Part Two find out all the many references and warnings in the New Testament about this important Day, why it is so important and see sample prayers that you do during the Fast of Yom Kippur.









Note - See Andrew Gabriel Roth's notes from his website and research on https://onefaithonepeopleministries.com One

You can also find his Eternal Torah Calendar on this website and the great historical study he has done to arrive at the different dates for these feasts on this disruption year.