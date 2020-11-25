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THE TIME IS NOW!
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121 views • November 25, 2020
Regardless of political party affiliation, race or gender... this needs to be seen, and hopefully understood for what it is trying to tell you. What is happening in the world as we speak is the difference between a new look on freedom, or the end of civilization as we know it. The time to wake up is now, as we will never have this opportunity again, should it favor those who want to end it all.
Music: https://www.bensound.com
Follow me on Twitter @LetM3GugleTht4U
Music: https://www.bensound.com
Follow me on Twitter @LetM3GugleTht4U
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